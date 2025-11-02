Watch: Dubai’s busiest highway turns into cycling track

Press Trust of India  |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 2nd November 2025 4:41 pm IST
Cyclists ride along Sheikh Zayed Road during Dubai’s 30x30 fitness challenge
Thousands take part in the 30x30 cycling event on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Photo: DMO/X

Dubai: For a short while, bicycles took over Dubai’s busiest highway on Sunday, November 2, as part of an annual ride marking the city-state’s yearly fitness challenge.

Thousands of cyclists rode down the 12-lane Sheikh Zayed Road on the weekend morning.

Authorities shut down a portion of the expressway for the Dubai 30×30, a challenge that calls on residents of this sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to get 30 minutes of exercise each day in November.

Cyclists gather near the Museum of the Future in Dubai for the 30x30 fitness challenge.
Participants prepare for the 30×30 fitness ride near Dubai’s Museum of the Future. Photo: DMO/X

The road, also known as the E11, gives drivers a view of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, as well as Dubai’s silver, doughnut-shaped Museum of the Future and other sites.

However, few have time to enjoy the sights as the expressway is typically jammed with traffic, mainly due to Dubai’s rapid population growth, which has fuelled its booming real estate market but also put strains on residents here.

Watch the videos here

