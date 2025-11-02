Emirates ad faces backlash over UAE’s arms ties to Sudan’s RSF

Emirates, the flagship carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is facing widespread backlash online after posting an advertisement promoting its luxury A380 business class cabin.

The criticism comes as the UAE is accused of providing weaponry to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a militia blamed for ethnic atrocities and mass executions in Darfur. After fierce confrontations with the Sudanese Armed Forces, the RSF took El-Fasher, Darfur’s last major city under government control, on October 26.

The ad, which was posted on X with the caption “This is how we do Business,” featured Emirates’ business class seats, minibars, and entertainment displays.

This is how we do Business. ☁️😇 pic.twitter.com/RMcCDLfrGE — Emirates (@emirates) October 28, 2025

The post was shared on October 28, and since then, social media users have flooded it with criticism. One remarked, “All of the comments are people criticising the UAE for their actions in Sudan.” “The UAE destroyed its brand.”

One user wrote, “All of the comments are people ripping apart the UAE for their genocidal actions in Sudan. This issue isn’t going away. The UAE destroyed their brand.”

Another remarked, “A business that sponsors genocide in Sudan.”

Others shared harrowing images from conflict zones, with one user posting, “This is also how the UAE does business,” alongside a photo showing civilians under threat. Calls to boycott the airline and UAE-linked companies also circulated widely.

Reports link UAE to RSF

Investigations by The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal and the Washington-based group The Sentry have reported that weapons, vehicles and commercial networks linked to the UAE may have supported the RSF.

One inquiry found British-made vehicle components, initially exported to the UAE, in RSF-controlled areas. Another alleged that RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemeti, oversees Dubai-based firms trading in Sudanese gold to fund the group’s operations.

The UAE has categorically denied all allegations, insisting it “has not supplied arms or military support to any party in Sudan’s conflict” and reaffirming its commitment to peace and stability.

Sudan’s war

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF erupted in April 2023, displacing more than 12 million people and leaving much of Darfur in ruins. The ongoing violence has drawn growing international concern as humanitarian conditions continue to worsen.