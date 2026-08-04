Watch: Dubai’s viral robot Bu Sunaidah ‘marries’ Moza

Dubai: Dubai’s AI-powered humanoid robot Bu Sunaidah has unveiled a wedding-themed celebration with fellow robot Moza, drawing widespread attention across social media for its blend of advanced technology and Emirati traditions.

The announcement began with a digital wedding invitation carrying the Quranic verse, “And He placed between you affection and mercy,” alongside a message inviting followers to the celebration on August 1. The invitation featured the names Bu Sunaidah and Moza against a floral backdrop.

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Bu Sunaidah and Moza’s wedding invitation.

A video released after the event shows Bu Sunaidah dressed in a traditional Emirati kandura, ghutra and black bisht as it takes part in wedding customs. The footage includes a ceremonial entrance, traditional stick dancing, the exchange of flowers, a bakhoor ritual and a staged wedding reception with Moza, who appears wearing a beige abaya and headscarf. The celebration concludes with a fireworks display as an Emirati wedding song plays in the background.

In a caption accompanying the video, Bu Sunaidah thanked family, friends and followers for their blessings and described Moza as “the most beautiful robot”, presenting the event as a light-hearted social media celebration.

The ceremony is not a legal marriage but a creative production designed for online audiences.

Watch the video here

Bu Sunaidah is built on the Unitree G1 humanoid robot platform, a commercially available model used for research, education and interactive demonstrations. Developed by Dubai-based SS Lootah Group, the robot has gained a large online following through videos inspired by Emirati customs, public events and everyday life.

The latest production has prompted fresh discussion about the use of humanoid robots in cultural settings. Earlier this year, Bu Sunaidah attracted attention after appearing in videos linked to Eid celebrations and the Islamic call to prayer, generating debate over the role of artificial intelligence in religious and traditional spaces.

The wedding-themed posts have since amassed thousands of reactions, with many users congratulating the robotic pair, while others viewed the production as another example of how technology is being used to showcase local culture.