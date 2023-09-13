Watch: Dynamic lighting show launched at Hyderabad’s OU

Hyderabad: Osmania University in the city witnessed a historic moment with the launch of the Dynamic Lighting System at its Arts College on Tuesday, September 12.

Union minister for tourism, G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the show along with MLC Surabhi Vani Devi and AVN Reddy while a huge crowd gathered to witness the event.

Light show inaugurated at iconic Arts College building of #OsmaniaUniversity#Telangana pic.twitter.com/FPsG15ThoG — సందీప్ ఎరుకల Sandeep Erukala (@Esandeep97) September 12, 2023

Speaking after the launch, Kishan Reddy said, “Hyderabad will soon be home to a National Science Centre and a branch of Sangeet Natak Akademi.”

“Hyderabad being a hub for IT, Defence, Research and Pharma, it was decided to set up the National Science Centre here,” said Kishan adding that it will come up in a central institution located in Uppal and a foundation stone would be laid soon.

Historic Moment @OU. Inauguration of Dynamic Lighting System of Arts College, OU by Shri. G. Kishan Reddy, Hon'ble Minister for Culture, Tourism & Development, Smt. Surabhi Vani Devi, MLC, Shri. AVN Reddy, MLC and huge audience braving the rain witnessed the event. pic.twitter.com/fgFsTOe4xX — OSMANIA UNIVERSITY (@osmania1917) September 12, 2023

The minister further revealed that a branch of Sangeet Natak Akademi like the one in South will be established in Hyderabad soon.

Also Read Telangana govt to restore Hyderabad’s Nizamia Observatory

Kishan Reddy also announced the sanction of the boys and girls hostel on the OU campus and asked the varsity administration to float tenders and commence the work.

Dynamic lighting at the Golconda Fort will commence in the month of October while a cultural centre will come up in Jubilee Hills at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

Classroom complex inaugurated at OU

A new classroom complex was also inaugurated at the College for Education in OU campus on Tuesday.

“Comprising classrooms and conference spaces, the Department of Education built the state-of-the-art complex at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore,” stated a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor D Ravinder, OU V-C, underscored the importance of embracing modern educational trends, innovative teaching strategies, teacher preparation programmes and research initiatives.

Prof Ravinder said that the funds allocated during the 2015-2020 period under the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya scheme played a significant role in constructing classrooms.

He added that 60 percent of the project’s funding had been generously provided by the Centre, with the state government contributing the remaining 40 percent.