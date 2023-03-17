Watch: Elderly man’s dance on Nora Fatehi’s ‘O Saki Saki’ breaks internet

Hyderabad: Around 90 per cent of people across the globe feel depressed at least three times a day according to a few researchers. There are various ways to cope with depression but watching Instagram reels has become popular and the easiest way to help the body to release Endorphins. People from all walks of life are sharing content on social media platforms and a few of them became overnight sensations.

Currently, a video of an elderly man has gone viral like wildfire on Instagram and the clip has managed to evoke reactions from the netizens. In the video, the elderly man is seen grooving to Nora Fatehi’s popular song ‘O Saki Saki’ from the movie Batla House.

Netizens are admiring the elderly man for his dance moves and the reel has garnered millions of views within a day. One of the users wrote, ”Aj tak jitna bollywood k male actors ne mila k dance ni kia uncle ek video mai kar gaye . he’s got some real talent.”

Another user commented.“Humare yahan talent ki kami nahin hai,” and third user commented, ‘What an electrifying dance.”

Watch the video below