Watch: Elon Musk accused of Nazi-like salute at Trump rally, sparks row

US tech billionaire, Elon Musk was accused of making a hand gesture resembling the Nazi salute at a rally held on Monday, January 20, celebrating Donald Trump’s swearing-in as the 47th US President.

In the clip that is going viral on social media, Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration is seen thumping his right hand over his chest and extending his arm out in a salute as he says, “This one really mattered. Thank you for making it happen! Thank you,” referring to Trump’s victory.

This gesture has received mixed reactions from the public with some suggesting it to be nothing more than an excited gesture while others hint at more sinister motives.

Several people have pointed out that the gesture has been taken out of context and have shared images of other political leaders, like Kamala Harris, making the same gesture.

Also Read Video: Trump not confident ceasefire in Gaza will hold

Impossible for MSM to waste an opportunity to inflame a situation needlessly. pic.twitter.com/OcvUeie8dR — HuckleBerry (@AFKHuckleBerry) January 20, 2025

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a New York-based organization known prominently for combating anti-Semitism and its pro-Israel advocacy has come forward in Elon Musk’s defence saying his gesture is being misinterpreted and people should be given the benefit of the doubt.

“This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety. It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge. At this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead.” ADL said in a post on X.

Musk himself has reacted to the situation calling the whole thing a “dirty trick” on the part of the Democrats. “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired,” he said in a post on X.

This row comes amid Elon Musk’s support of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party, (AfD) even hosting a live discussion with party leader Alice Weidel earlier this month, on January 9.