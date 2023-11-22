Watch: Emirates becomes world’s first airline to operate A380 test flight with 100% SAF

Emirates on Wednesday, November 23, became the world’s first airline to operate an A380 demonstration flight using 100 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

A demonstration flight took off from Dubai International Airport (DXB), powered by one of its four engines supplied by Neste.

Captain Khalid Binsultan and Philippe Lombe flew the superjumbo A380 using SAF with renewable aromatic content, a “drop-in” fuel that requires no engine modifications.

Drop-in SAF is being used for the first time on an A380 aircraft, with full compatibility expected across the aircraft’s existing systems.

The demonstration flight, a partnership with industry leaders, marked a significant milestone in the aviation industry’s journey toward reducing carbon emissions and achieving a sustainable future.

The A380 demonstration flight showcases the safety and reliability of 100 percent SAF fuel, advancing industry research on its beneficial effects on aircraft performance.

The current SAF limit in commercial flight engines is 50 percent.

“This is another proud moment for Emirates and our partners, as we put words into action with the research into and the trialing of higher concentrations of SAF to eventually lead to industry adoption of 100 percent SAF flying,” Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates Airline said.

“Sustainable Aviation Fuel plays a crucial role in reducing the emissions of air travel, but to fully leverage its decarbonization potential, we need to enable 100 percent SAF use,” said Jonathan Wood, Vice President of Commercial Management and Business Development of the Renewable Aviation business at Neste.

Earlier this year, Emirates successfully completed the first 100 percent SAF-powered demonstration flight in the region on a GE90-powered Boeing 777-300ER.

In October, the first Emirates flights operating with SAF provided by Shell Aviation took off from Dubai International Airport (DXB). Shell supplied 315,000 gallons of blended SAF for use at the airline’s hub in Dubai.

The airline recently expanded its partnership with Neste for the supply of over three million gallons of blended SAF in 2024 and 2025 for flights departing from Amsterdam Schiphol and Singapore Changi airports.

Emirates currently uplifts SAF in Norway and France and the airline continues to seek opportunities to use SAF at various airports as supply becomes available.