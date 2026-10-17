Watch: Emirates’ Delhi-Dubai flight delayed after bird strike

The incident delayed Emirates flight EK 517, prompting the airline to arrange hotel stays for passengers awaiting departure.

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Emirates airplane flying in clear blue sky, showcasing airline branding and design.
Representational image

New Delhi: An Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai was delayed until Sunday morning, October 18, after the aircraft suffered a bird strike while arriving from Dubai on Saturday, October 17.

Flight EK 517 was due to depart from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4:25 pm. Emirates said the aircraft required repairs before it could operate the return journey.

The airline arranged hotel accommodation for affected passengers and rescheduled the departure for 7 am on Sunday.

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“Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised,” the airline said in a statement.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed ground staff inspecting the aircraft’s nose cone. The extent of the damage was not immediately available.

Watch the video here

Bird strikes and aviation safety

Bird strikes can occur during take-off, landing or flight, potentially damaging aircraft components such as engines, windscreens and the nose section. Inspections and repairs may be necessary before an aircraft can safely return to service.

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In a separate incident on August 24, an Air India flight from Delhi to Patna reported a suspected bird strike while approaching Patna airport at around 7:44 am. The aircraft was carrying 164 passengers.

Airport authorities inspected the runway after landing. An official confirmed that all passengers were safe and flight operations continued without disruption.

The official said bird activity around airports often increases during the monsoon season. A designated committee conducts monthly inspections to monitor bird and animal movements and identify areas requiring cleaning.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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