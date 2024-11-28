Watch: Etihad reveals Chennai Super Kings-themed aircraft

Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has revealed a special new aircraft featuring the colours and branding of its Indian Premier League (IPL) team partner Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The aircraft’s first flight will take place in December to CSK’s home base in Chennai, India.

This unveiling is a crucial milestone in Etihad Airways’ three-year collaboration with CSK, which was signed earlier this year.

Taking to X, Etihad shared a video of an Airbus A320 neo in the franchise’s iconic yellow and blue colors, featuring CSK’s bold logo on its body.

“Yellove takes flight. Introducing our newly @chennaiipl themed livery,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the video here

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “We are delighted to once again demonstrate our commitment to the Indian market and celebrate our partnership with CSK with this stunning new livery in the bold yellow and blue colours of the Chennai Super Kings. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with CSK and the joy that cricket brings to so many people around the world.”

The video has garnered over three lakh views in a short time, with CSK fans expressing their admiration in the comments.

One fan wrote, “This is what I love the most! Thank you, CSK and Etihad Airways.”

Another wrote, “This was unexpected, but I’m absolutely loving it.”

“One of the most best franchise and one of the best airlines in the world proud to be an employee in etihad,” a comment read.