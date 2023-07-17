Watch: Fan ‘flies’ like Superman on crane to garland Pawan Kalyan

In a display of extreme idolatry towards the film star, a Pawan Kalyan fan was seen hanging from a crane to garland the actor-turned politician from Andhra Pradesh.

A video that has become viral on social media shows the fan hanging from a harness that is attached to a crane. As the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief approaches in an open-roof vehicle, the crane moves towards him, enabling the fan to garland and show his adoration towards the film star. The fan also places a shawl around Kalyan’s neck.

Pawan Kalyan is known to be crowd-puller in his rallies, with adorers of both this stardom and politics often turning up in huge numbers.

Recently, he has been in the news for claiming that Andhra Pradesh government volunteers were behind the incidents of missing women and trafficking in the state.

The NTR district Police Commissionerate had on Thursday filed a case against and film star K Pawan Kalyan for his statements against government volunteers.

Condemning the case, JSP party workers are set to protest in parts of Vijayawada against the ruling YSRCP dispensation.