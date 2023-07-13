AP: Case filed against Pawan Kalyan for comments on volunteers

The NTR district Police Commissionerate on Thursday filed a case against Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and film star K Pawan Kalyan for his statements against government volunteers.

On Thursday, the police filed a case against the JSP leader in response to a complaint filed by volunteers with the police on Wednesday.

Volunteers linked to various Secretariats said that Pawan Kalyan stated during a public gathering in Eluru on Sunday that volunteers were behind the incidents of missing women and trafficking in the state.

“According to the JSP president, who cited sources from Central Agencies, 30,000 women were trafficked and have gone missing in Andhra Pradesh. He also accused us of sending information to anti-social groups about women in colonies, which humiliated us and caused terror among women,” the volunteers alleged.

Condemning the case, the JSP cadre set to protest in parts of Vijayawada against the ruling YSRCP dispensation.