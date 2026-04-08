Hyderabad: Tollywood icon star Allu Arjun is celebrating his birthday today, and fans across the Telugu states have turned the occasion into a grand festival. Adding to the excitement, the makers of his upcoming film Raaka unveiled the much-awaited first look, sending social media into a frenzy.

‘Raaka’ first look out on Allu Arjun’s birthday

Directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka is touted to be a high-budget pan-Indian sci-fi film. The first look poster features Allu Arjun in a rugged avatar with a shaved head, visible scars, a thick beard, and a fierce, warrior-like appearance.

‘Race Gurram’ re-release turns into a festival

Meanwhile, celebrations reached a whole new level with the re-release of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Race Gurram. Videos of fans dancing, bursting confetti, and cheering inside theatres are going viral across social media platforms in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Real horse into theatre, video goes viral

However, one particular video has sparked debate online. In a unique yet controversial act, a group of fans brought a real horse inside a Hyderabad theatre while watching Race Gurram, as a tribute to the title of the film.

While some fans appreciated the gesture as a creative celebration, others expressed concern over safety risks, especially in crowded theatre spaces. The video is now widely circulating online, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

Past tragedy raises safety concerns

The incident has also reminded many of a tragic episode during the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2024. A stampede-like situation at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad led to the death of a 35-year-old woman, while her young son sustained serious injuries.

The chaos reportedly unfolded when massive crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun expressed deep condolences and extended financial support of Rs 25 lakh to the victim’s family.