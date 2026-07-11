Watch: Fans go gaga as Sanjay Dutt walks into Hyderabad hospital

Several videos of the Bollywood star walking through the hospital amid loud cheers from fans have since gone viral on social media

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Sanjay Dutt at AIG hospital
Sanjay Dutt at AIG hospital (Instagram)

Hyderabad: It’s not every day that patients and visitors at a hospital get to see a Bollywood superstar walk through the corridors. That unexpected moment turned into pure excitement at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad when Sanjay Dutt made a special appearance, leaving fans thrilled as they rushed to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Several videos of the Bollywood star walking through the hospital amid loud cheers from fans have since gone viral on social media.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt visited AIG Hospitals to inaugurate a podcast studio dedicated to doctors and also participated in an inspiring fireside chat on resilience and overcoming life’s challenges.

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During the event, renowned gastroenterologist Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy shared some heartening news, confirming that the actor’s recent medical scans showed he is completely cancer-free.

Reflecting on his own battle with cancer, Sanjay Dutt encouraged patients to stay strong and face the illness with courage. He advised them to treat cancer “like a viral flu,” trust their doctors, and maintain a positive mindset throughout their recovery journey.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Dhurandhar and KD: The Devil. The veteran actor has several exciting projects lined up across Hindi and South Indian cinema.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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