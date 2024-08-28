Watch: Fans recreate death scene from Nagarjuna’s film in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna is celebrating his 65th birthday today, August 28th, in a special way. His popular 2004 action movie Mass has been re-released in theaters, this time in 4K quality. Fans in Hyderabad are especially excited, with the film showing in a few theaters, creating a lot of buzz.

The atmosphere in the cinema halls is full of energy. Fans are celebrating with DJs, dhols, fireworks, and colorful confetti. They’re dancing to the film’s songs, shouting out famous lines, and enjoying the most memorable scenes. One emotional moment that fans are recreating is a touching death scene from the movie, with videos of this tribute going viral online.

Adding to the excitement, Nagarjuna’s son, Naga Chaitanya, shared a special surprise for the fans. He posted on X, “Super excited to announce that we have a surprise for all of Naana’s fans catching the Mass re-release! Get ready to enjoy the Kannepettaro song during the interval of Mass 4K and make sure you don’t miss the beginning and the end of the film for more.” This has made fans even more eager to watch the movie.

Mass, released in 2004, is an action-packed Telugu movie that was a huge hit. Directed by Raghava Lawrence in his first film as a director and produced by Nagarjuna under Annapurna Studios, the movie stars Jyothika, Charmy Kaur, Raghuvaran, and Rahul Dev. It became the biggest hit of Nagarjuna’s career at the time. The movie was also dubbed in Tamil as Veeran and in Hindi as Meri Jung – One Man Army.