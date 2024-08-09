Watch: Fans tie knot in theaters on Mahesh Babu’s birthday

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu turned 49 on August 9, and his fans found a special way to celebrate. They brought back one of his most famous movies, Murari, to theaters, making the event a grand celebration.

This shows once again how dedicated and enthusiastic Tollywood fans are, proving that they are among the most passionate in India.

Unique Celebrations: Marriages in Theaters

The re-release of Murari has led to some very unique celebrations. Fans have taken their love for Mahesh Babu to new heights by holding marriage ceremonies inside theaters while watching the movie.

During the famous wedding scene from Murari, some couples tied the knot right there in the theatre. These moments have been captured in videos that are going viral across social media, surprising and impressing many people.

To add to the festive spirit, fans have also been giving out Akshintalu (sacred rice) to others in the theatre. This rice is usually used in South Indian weddings to bless the couple,

Murari, which first came out in 2001, is one of Mahesh Babu’s most loved films. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, the movie combines drama, romance, and supernatural elements, making it a timeless classic in Tollywood cinema.