Mumbai: Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, and while he is celebrated as one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, many fans also admire a lesser-known side of him, his deep love for art and painting. Apart from acting, Bhaijaan is a passionate painter whose artworks reflect his unique creativity, ranging from abstract expressions to modern, thoughtful strokes.

Mixing colours on a palette is something Salman has often described as therapeutic and close to his heart.

One of Salman Khan’s most meaningful artworks is going viral again online and is once again winning hearts. We are speaking about a beautiful handmade painting of Ayatul Kursi, a powerful verse from the Quran, gifted by Salman to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The artwork was showcased in Farah Khan’s vlog featuring Arpita and Aayush’s luxurious Mumbai home.

During the house tour, Farah Khan was visibly impressed by the striking painting, calling it Salman Khan’s “best painting so far.” The artwork features elegant Arabic calligraphy of Ayatul Kursi along with artistic depictions of various Namaz (prayer) poses.

Aayush Sharma revealed that the painting holds immense significance for him. He shared that it was installed in their home just 30 minutes before the poster of his film Antim: The Final Truth (2021) was officially released, and since then, he considers it extremely lucky.

In an earlier interview, Aayush had said, “When we were doing up the house, we wanted a big art piece that spreads positive energy. I requested Salman, and he decided to create this for us. He gifted us Ayatul Kursi as a blessing for our home.”

Salman Khan reportedly has a vast collection of paintings stored at his Panvel farmhouse. Every artwork he creates draws attention and excitement, with some of his paintings selling for lakhs and even crores.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming patriotic action-drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh. Based on the 2020 Galwan clash, the film is scheduled to release on April 17, 2026.