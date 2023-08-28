Watch: Fashion show in Nagpur’s moving Metro rail

While the theme for the event was culture and heritage, its unique aspect was that people aged between two and 50 years participated

Passengers of a metro train in Nagpur were taken by a surprise when all of a sudden a live fashion show began the moving rail coach. Children also too part in the show that was organised on Sunday.

Videos of the show soon went viral.

The models donned ethnic outfits and accessories including Indian jewellery.

As they walk gracefully, the passengers were enchanted. They were seen cheering and clapping for them.

Since it was a weekend, the Metro coaches were full as people were out with their families. The dresses worn by the model were designed by students of various fashion institutes.

While the theme for the event was culture and heritage, its unique aspect was that people aged between two and 50 years participated.

