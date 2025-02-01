Watch: Fatima Sana Shaikh exposes dark side of Hyderabad filmmakers

Hyderabad: Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for Dangal, recently spoke about facing the casting couch in the South film industry. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she shared how a casting agent kept asking if she was “ready to do everything” for a role. She initially didn’t understand but soon realized what he meant. Instead of reacting, she pretended not to understand to see how far he would go.

Unspoken Rules in the Industry

Fatima said that in Hyderabad, some small producers openly talked about the casting couch. They wouldn’t say it directly but used phrases like “You have to meet people.” In Bollywood, she faced a different problem — casting directors taking a percentage of newcomers’ earnings for “helping” them get roles.

“He asked me, ‘You will be ready to do everything, right?’ I told him that I would be working hard and would do what was required for the role. I played dumb because I wanted to see how low he can get,” she said.

Her revelations sparked mixed reactions online. Some praised her bravery, while others criticized her for generalizing the South film industry.

Fatima’s story highlights the challenges newcomers face in the film industry. Her courage in speaking out helps spread awareness, but will the industry change?