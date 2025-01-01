Watch: Ferrari stuck in sand at beach, pulled out by bullock cart

When horsepower met bullock power, the results were truly “udderly” unexpected. What could have been a scene from ‘Dhoom’, ended up being a scene from ‘Golmaal’ when a Ferrari California T got stuck in the sand at Revdanda beach in Raigad and had to rely on two bulls to pull it free.

A video that has gained wide traction on social media shows a Ferrari California T tied to a bullock cart with a rope and pulled out from its sandy trap.

A morning drive for two Mumbai tourists turned embarrassing when they tried to take the scenic route driving across the Revdanda beach. The luxury car, not suited for loose sand, ultimately got stuck and despite efforts from passersby to push it out, refused to budge from the spot.

Eventually, their saviour came in the form of a man with a bullock cart. The two animals, overpowering the car’s 553 horsepower, were able to pull the stranded tourists from the spot.

People reacting to the video have said “Symbolically, it can be said that Lamborghini came to rescue Ferrari,” referring to the logo of the other luxury car. Others also pointed out the poor civic sense of the driver in taking a car to the beach.

The incident also brings to notice how technology, no matter how advanced, can sometimes fail you in bringing simple practical solutions.