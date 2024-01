Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Telangana Government Text Book Press, at Mint Compound in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 24.

Firefighters rushed to the spot upon receiving information and doused the flames. Several government books were gutted in the flames at the press in Hyderabad’s Khairtabad.

