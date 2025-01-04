Watch: Fire erupts at EV warehouse in Hyderabad’s Uppal

Hyderabad: An Electric Vehicle (EV) warehouse was charred down completely after a massive fire broke out that occurred in the Uppal area of Hyderabad during the evening hours of Saturday, January 4.

The warehouse of Vars Global Trade Private Limited, located at Ramakrishna Nagar in Uppal, near NGRI Metro Stadium burst into flames, causing panic among the residents and workers.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and doused the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

The warehouse, operated by Vars Global Trade Private Limited and located in Ramakrishna Nagar, Uppal, near the NGRI Metro Station, erupted in flames,

Explosion at Yadagirigutta kills factory worker

Earlier in the day, another major fire breakout incident in Telangana when a huge explosion occurred at the Premier Explosives facility in Pedda Kandukuru, Yadagirigutta Mandal.

A worker lost his life and seven others were severely injured by the fire after a reactor exploded at the facility, which manufactures explosives, detonators, and solid propellants for India’s Missile programmes.

The deceased man has been identified as Kanakayya who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The company management immediately activated an emergency siren following the blast.

The explosion was powerful enough to cause the building to collapse and emergency services quickly arrived on the scene.

The injured workers were rushed to a hospital in Bhuvanagiri for treatment. Reports indicate that this is not the first incident at this facility; a previous explosion had resulted in a worker’s death.

In another fire incident, six workers were killed and several sustained burns in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Sattur in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar district.

Police officials stated that investigations are underway, and the accident site is being closely examined.