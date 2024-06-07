Watch: First glimpse of Varun Dhawan, Natasha’s newborn

Mumbai: New daddy and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday took his newborn daughter and wife Natasha Dalal home from the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

A video shows Varun, who is dressed in a mustard coloured T-shirt paired with brown pants paired with sunglasses, cradling his baby girl in his arms as he makes his way to his car from the hospital. Natasha is seen walking behind. The couple went straight into the car.

It was on June 3, when Varun and Natasha welcomed their first bundle of joy. Varun took to Instagram on June 4, to make the announcement of the arrival of his first child.

Varun shared on Instagram an e-card featuring his beagle Joey holding a placard that read, “Welcome Lil’ Sis… June 3, 2024.”

He captioned it: “Our girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare.”

Varun and Natasha announced that they were expecting their firstborn in February along with a maternity photoshoot. The childhood sweethearts got married in January 2021 in Alibaug.

On the professional front, Varun is set for the release of ‘Baby John’, an action thriller directed by A. Kaleeswaran. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.