Watch: First phase of duty-free market unveiled at Riyadh airport

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has unveiled the opening of the first phase of the revamped duty-free market at Terminal 3 of King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh.

President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Abdulaziz Al-Duailej recently inaugurated the market to enhance the purchasing capabilities of airport travellers before they depart from the Kingdom.

Speaking to the Arabic channel Al-Ekhbariya, Al-Duailej said that the administration of King Khalid Airport had been working towards modernizing and raising the level of services provided in the market.

The duty-free market offers multiple varieties of items that include international brands of various products, perfumes, electronics, leather, and other products.

The leasable space in the duty-free market has been increased to about 4,700 square meters from around 2,000 square meters.

فيديو | رئيس الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني عبد العزيز الدعيلج يدشن السوق الحرة في صالة السفر الدولية 3 في مطار الملك خالد الدولي



عبر مراسل #الإخبارية عبد العزيز الشلاحي pic.twitter.com/kM9xorZjy1 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) April 2, 2024

كما دشن معالي رئيس الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني الأستاذ عبدالعزيز الدعيلج يرافقه الرئيس التنفيذي لـ #مطارات_الرياض الأستاذ أيمن أبوعباة السوق الحرة في صالة السفر الدولية 3 بـ #مطار_الملك_خالد الدولي، ليسهم في تعزيز تجربة مسافري المطار، كجزء من مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 pic.twitter.com/O9f3QRDbao — مطارات الرياض (@riyadhairports) April 2, 2024

Al-Duailej, along with the CEO of Riyadh Airports, Ayman Abu Ababa, inspected the site of the project to develop international terminals 1 and 2 at King Khalid International Airport.

Terminals 1 and 2 are undergoing upgrades, including the development of two lounges and a 40 percent capacity increase to accommodate 14 million passengers annually.

معالي رئيس الهيئة العامة لـ #الطيران_المدني يدشن السوق الحرة في صالة السفر الدولية رقم (3)؛ لتوفير تجربة سفر فريدة ومتنوعة. pic.twitter.com/nFd2ahv219 — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) April 3, 2024

King Khalid International Airport recently became the first airport in the Kingdom to introduce self-service passport services in International Terminal 3.