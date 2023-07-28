Watch: Floodwater at Kazipet Railway Station forces SCR to cancel trains

Hyderabad: Incessant rainfall that is lashing Telangana and causing waterlogging and traffic snarls has left the South Central Railway with no option but to cancel trains at Kazipet Railway Station due to flooding.

As of 6 pm on July 27, five trains were cancelled, and four trains were partially cancelled on the Hasanparti-Qazipet route. Additionally, 40 trains were diverted.

The Kazipet Railway station looks like a stream and a train floating on water.

After heavy rains, huge water entered on the railway tracks at the #KazipetRailwayStation.#Kazipet #TelanganaRains#TelanganaFloods #Floods#HeavyRains pic.twitter.com/Aja4vjGawj — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, floodwaters have entered various districts of Telangana, with Warangal and Hanumkonda being heavily affected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in various districts of Telangana for today.

It has issued a red alert for Jagtial, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Medak, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, and Khammam, while an orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad.