Watch: Floodwater at Kazipet Railway Station forces SCR to cancel trains

Floodwaters have entered various districts of Telangana

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 28th July 2023 10:16 am IST
Kazipet Railway Station
Kazipet Railway Station [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: Incessant rainfall that is lashing Telangana and causing waterlogging and traffic snarls has left the South Central Railway with no option but to cancel trains at Kazipet Railway Station due to flooding.

As of 6 pm on July 27, five trains were cancelled, and four trains were partially cancelled on the Hasanparti-Qazipet route. Additionally, 40 trains were diverted.

Meanwhile, floodwaters have entered various districts of Telangana, with Warangal and Hanumkonda being heavily affected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in various districts of Telangana for today.

It has issued a red alert for Jagtial, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Medak, Malkajgiri, Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, and Khammam, while an orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad.

