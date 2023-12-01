Watch: Gauahar Khan buys ‘Mini Mercedes’ car for her son Zehaan

Mumbai: Celebrity parents spare no effort in ensuring a luxurious life for their children. From lavish homes to fancy wheels, stars often go the extra mile to create a lifestyle that mirrors their success and affluence, offering their little ones a taste of the high life from an early age.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are no exception. On Thursday, the couple surprised their 7-month-old baby boy with a special gift – a brand-new Mercedes! However, the twist lies in the fact that it’s not your typical luxury car but a tailor-made small Mercedes mobile toy car crafted just for their little one. Zaid was spotted unveiling the tiny swanky wheels infront of the paps yesterday. Check out the video below.

The joyous news of Gauahar and Zaid becoming parents broke in May this year, and since then, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their parenthood journey. The couple kept their son’s name under wraps initially but later revealed it to be Zehaan in a heartwarming joint post on Instagram.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 in 2020. They welcomed their baby boy on May 10 this year.