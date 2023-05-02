Watch: GHMC Mayor, sanitation workers offer milk to KCR cut-out

Hyderabad: A day after chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) announced a salary hike for sanitation workers in rural and urban areas of the state, a video has emerged where paala-abhishekam (pouring of milk as a sign of respect and devotion) was performed on a cut-out of the CM.

GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and her deputy Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy were seen offering milk to the cut-out of CM KCR.

On the occasion of International Labour Day, the Telangana government announced a salary hike of Rs 1,000 benefitting 1,06,474 workers in the state.

The hike came into effect on May 1.

Earlier in the day, a six-year-old boy died after falling into a pit filled with rainwater on Jubilee Hills Road Number 45. The boy was playing when he fell into an open space beside a motorbike showroom where his father was employed.

The pit was filled with water due to untimely rains lashing the city for the last three-four days.

On April 29, a ten-year-old girl lost her life after falling into an open manhole in Kalasiguda area of Secunderabad.

Monica was reportedly going home after purchasing groceries in the morning with her elder brother when in a bid to save him from falling into the manhole, she lost balance.

Her body was found by the GHMC DRF team and local police in a nala near Park Lane, Secunderabad.