Watch: Heavy rain lashes Makkah, Madinah; NCM issue warning

Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, lashed in Makkah, Madinah, and other regions across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday, August 21, providing relief from the scorching heat.

A video clip circulated on social media platforms shows Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, leading Isha prayers in the midst of a downpour.

In another video clip, numerous cars are shown drowning in floodwaters as flash floods engulf the Madinah region.

President Sheikh Sudais leads Isha Prayers in Masjid Al Haram tonight amid heavy rain 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/PZkshavxv7 — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) August 21, 2024

مكة المكرمة ⛈️

لقطة استثنائية مميزة لبروق المشاعر المقدسة الليلة .. سبحان الخالق pic.twitter.com/VbzmsikbXE — طقس العرب – السعودية (@ArabiaWeatherSA) August 21, 2024

بحمد الله ،،

عملية إنقاذ ناجحة لمواطنين داهمتهم السيول غرب المدينة المنورة pic.twitter.com/kjdFOIQC0i — طقس العرب – السعودية (@ArabiaWeatherSA) August 21, 2024

أمطار غزيرة على الشرايع – مكة المكرمة#مكة_الان pic.twitter.com/qbG2nxNYAc — طقس العرب – السعودية (@ArabiaWeatherSA) August 21, 2024

أمطار غزيرة على الطائف⛈️

اللهم سقيا رحمة pic.twitter.com/ndOL85zbwi — طقس العرب – السعودية (@ArabiaWeatherSA) August 21, 2024

أمطار غزيرة على وادي ملل غرب المدينة . pic.twitter.com/uAt2YZTbFs — طقس العرب – السعودية (@ArabiaWeatherSA) August 21, 2024

Weather warning

The Kingdom’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned of heavy rains in five regions on Thursday, August 22, which are Makkah, Madinah, Asir, Jazan and Al-Baha.

The weather condition includes active winds, lack of horizontal visibility, hail, and torrential rains, in addition to moderate to heavy thunderstorms.

The NCM also warned of light to moderate in parts of the regions of Najran, Riyadh, Qassim and Hail, extending to the southern parts of the Tabuk region on Thursday.

Financial penalty

The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a warning on X about crossing valleys and seasonal lakes while they are flowing, stating that such violations can result in fines ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 riyals.

عبور الأودية والشعاب أثناء جريانها مخالفة تصل غرامتها إلى (10000) ريال، بالتنسيق مع @eMoroor .#الوقاية_أمان pic.twitter.com/B9ruaDrEfX — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) August 21, 2024

Safe driving tips

Taking to X, the Saudi Traffic Department has issued a number of tips for safe driving during rain, which will help avoid accidents.

Slow down

Make sure to use the spaces

Keep a safe and sufficient distance between yourself and other vehicles

Use hazard lights in poor visibility.