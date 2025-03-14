Watch: Heavy rain turns Iranian beach blood red, stuns viewers

A viral video shows the Silver and Red Beach on Hormuz Island in Iran turning blood red amid heavy rainfall, leaving viewers both amazed and horrified.

The video, originally posted last month, recently resurfaced after being shared by a tour guide on Instagram. It captures torrential rain washing crimson soil down to the beach. As the soil mixes with seawater, the tides also turn bright red.

“The start of the heavy rain of the famous Red Beach of Hormuz. Serasima tourists seeing this rain is amazing,” the caption read, translated from Persian to English.

Take a look at the video here:

The phenomenon has sparked mixed reactions online.

One user wrote, “I wish I were there under the rain of Hormuz, surrounded by its beautiful, love-colored soil.” Another commented, “This scene is truly wonderful and special.”

A third added, “I would not be standing anywhere near the cliff.”

What causes the red colour?

Hormuz Island’s soil contains a high concentration of iron oxide, giving its beaches a striking red hue and creating vivid crimson waves.

According to the Iran Tourism and Touring Organisation, as cited by Dailymail, “Walking along the shore you will encounter parts where sand glitters with metal compounds, especially mesmerising at sunset or sunrise.”

They further explain, “The soil colour around you keeps changing as you walk or ride, and you can visit a unique red edible soil along with 70 other colourful minerals on Hormuz Island.”