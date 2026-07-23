Watch: Huma Qureshi reaches Jantar Mantar along with bf Rachit

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi on Wednesday night reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to extend her support to the ongoing student protests over the alleged 2026 NEET paper leak controversy. She was accompanied by her partner Rachit Singh and brother Saqib Saleem, who stood in solidarity with the students demanding accountability and reforms in the education system.

Before arriving at the protest site, Huma had expressed her anguish over the police crackdown on protestors through a social media post, saying the situation called for dialogue and restraint rather than force.

The protest at Jantar Mantar has witnessed participation from several public figures, including Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj and Naseeruddin Shah.

Meanwhile, the movement also gained momentum in Mumbai, where several celebrities joined demonstrations in support of the students. Actor Imran Khan was seen marching alongside protesters, while Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh issued a joint statement backing the youth. Sonakshi Sinha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhumi Pednekar, Diljit Dosanjh and Vishal Dadlani also voiced support for the movement and condemned the reported police action.

Amid the growing wave of celebrity reactions, Salman Khan also broke his silence on the protests. Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, the actor described the alleged paper leak as a serious issue and said students deserve the same level of integrity from examination authorities that is expected from them. While expressing support for the students’ demands, Salman urged that the movement remain focused on education and should not be politically hijacked.