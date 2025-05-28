New video of Humayun Saeed rescuing Mahira Khan goes viral

London: A new video is going viral on social media, showing Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed stepping in to protect co-star Mahira Khan during a recent chaotic promotional event for their upcoming film Love Guru in Ilford, London.

In the footage, Mahira Khan appears visibly distressed when a security guard tightly grasped her arm in an attempt to control the crowd. The actress can be seen quickly calling out to Humayun Saeed, who immediately steps forward, instructs the guard to back off, and gently guides her to safety inside the venue.

The incident took place during a promotional appearance at the Indo-Pak Supermarket, which saw a massive turnout of fans. As per earlier reports by Pakistani outlet The Current, the event was marred by severe mismanagement, leading to Mahira Khan being physically harassed by at least three individuals, including inappropriate contact by two people in the crowd as she tried to reach the terrace to wave at fans.

Love Guru, a romantic comedy produced by Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films, and Six Sigma Plus, is set for release on June 6, just in time for Eid-ul-Adha.