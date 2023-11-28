Watch: Huzurabad BRS candidate threatens of suicide if defeated in polls

Hyderabad: With the election stress reaching its peak on the final day of campaigning, the BRS candidate from Huzurabad, Padi Kaushik Reddy said that he would kill himself if he loses in the Telangana Assembly polls.

With only a few hours left before the campaigning ends, the BRS candidate made these dramatic statements while he was appealing to the people in the constituency to vote for him.

A video of his speech surfaced on the social media in which Kaushik Reddy is heard saying: “The voters will have to decide if my yatra after December 3 would be a vijaya yatra (victory march) or savayatra (funeral procession).”

He was later joined by the BRS working president KT Rama Rao in his rally on Tuesday, November 28.

Huzurabad #BRS MLA candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy said he would commit suicide if people did not elect him#TelanganaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/IqYSt0aBra — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) November 28, 2023

Kaushik Reddy’s way of appealing to the voters has drawn criticism from his opponents, who reportedly said that the BRS leader was threatening the voters in a bid to force them to vote for him.

Huzurabad contest

Huzurabad constituency has a total voter base of 2,44,514, where Kaushik Reddy will be contesting against BJP’s Eatala Rajender and Congress’s Vodithala Pranav.

Kaushik Reddy was earlier with Congress and had contested the 2018 Huzurabad Assembly election on a Congress ticket, losing to Eatala who had contested from BRS. Later, Etala joined BJP.

Kaushik Reddy jumped ship to the BRS in 2021 months before the Huzurabad by-election, after he landed in trouble with Congress over a viral audio clip.

The clip suggested that he had purportedly tried to mobilise BRS workers to canvass in his favour in the bypolls, claiming to be the BRS’s chosen candidate.

Eatala Rajendar won the Huzurabad constituency in the Telangana Assembly elections 2018, securing 1,04,840 votes for BRS, while 61,121 votes were polled in favour of Kaushik Reddy Padi of Congress.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest among BRS, Congress and BJP. This time, Congress’s Revanth Reddy and BJP’s Etala Rajender are entering the ring against BRS supremo KCR in two constituencies — Kamareddy and Gajwel

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 while the counting of votes is will be held on December 3.