Hyderabadis throng stadium in blue to cheer for Babar Azam, videos go viral

Hyderabad: Thrilled cricket fans in the city thronged the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (RGIC) stadium in Indian cricket jerseys to cheer for Pakistan’s most prolific white-ball batter Babar Azam.

Though the Indian team was not scheduled to play a match in RGIC on Tuesday, October 10 Hyderabadis showed up in great numbers to cheer for the Pakistani player.

They held ‘We love you King Azam’ placards while waving Indian flags.

Currently, Pakistan is facing Sri Lanka in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Uppal.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan won their first ODI World Cup match on Indian soil as they beat the Netherlands on this very ground in their opening encounter of the 2023 WC.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka had the worst possible start, as they were thrashed by South Africa in their opening game of the tournament.

The Men in Green would look to continue to build on their win against the Netherlands as they face a low-spirited Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Babar feels ‘at home’ in Hyderabad

Overwhelmed with hospitality since arriving in India, Babar Azam recently said that he is completely feeling ‘at home’ in Hyderabad.

However, he didn’t forget to add that Pakistan cricket fans have been missed as the team fights for the championship title.

“I think the hospitality was quite nice. We were not expecting this. But I think the way people are responding towards our team, everyone (has) enjoyed it,” Babar told the media here during ICC’s Captain’s Day event.

“We are (here since) a week in Hyderabad, so it is not like we are in India, (but) it (feels) like we are (at) home. We are enjoying (it) and I think it is a golden opportunity for everyone to give their 100 percent and enjoy the tournament,” Babar added.

“I think there is no pressure, the conditions here are similar to Pakistan and Asian conditions. It’s been one week for us and we’ve played some practice and warm-up matches, there is no difference,” he said.

Babar said that his squad was excited to play against India on October 14 here at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.