Watch: Hyderabad man rescued while being swept away in post rain flooding

Hyderabad: A man on a bike in Ramnagar narrowly escaped being swept away by floodwaters gushing from a lane onto the main road after heavy rains hit the city on Monday, August 19.

The man, attempting to cross the road on his bike amidst a heavy flow of water rushing in the opposite direction, lost control and fell, trapping his foot beneath the vehicle.

As the floodwaters began to pull him away, bystanders rushed to his aid. Despite their efforts, it was challenging to rescue him, and he continued to be dragged along with his bike. However, they were able to finally rescue him.

During heavy rain in Ramnagar Hyderabad, a motorcyclist was swept away for a considerable distance. pic.twitter.com/JfnLVaKgAo — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) August 20, 2024

Several parts of the city were inundated after heavy showers on Monday. Though the recent heavy rainfall has provided much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity, it has also brought a set of challenges for citizens.

Across Hyderabad, waterlogging has become a major concern, with roads submerged in several low-lying areas, leading to traffic disruptions and commuter discomfort.

The traffic police issued advisories for such areas, especially Shaikpet and Toilchowki.