Watch: Hyderabad metro creates green channel for heart transplant

Hyderabad: Hyderabad metro rail created a green channel for a heart transplant covering 22 kilometers in 25 minutes on Saturday, March 8.

The metro carrying a donor heart travelled from Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills. While covering the distance, the train covered 18 stations between Nagole and the Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

The ambulance carrying the donor heart reportedly reached the Nagole metro station at 8:12 pm. The train then reached Jubilee Hills station at 8:35 pm and finally reached Apollo Hospitals at 8:40 pm.

This is the latest instance of a green channel being created by the Hyderabad metro for a heart transplant. The receiver is a 19-year-old man for whom the transplant was done under the Telangana government’s Arogyasri scheme.

The donor is a 24-year-old doctor who was brain dead following a road accident. Previously, on March 7, the Hyderabad Metro facilitated a heart transplant through a green channel, covering the distance from LB Nagar to Secunderabad in 12 minutes.

The corridor facilitated a donor heart’s swift and seamless transportation from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to KIMS Hospital, Rasoolpura, Secunderabad, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission. It covered a 13 km distance, spanning 11 stations.