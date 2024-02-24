Watch: Hyderabad NGO worker detained for distributing cash in riot-hit Haldwani

Hyderabad: City-based NGO, Hyderabad Youth Courage worker Salman Ayub was detained by the police on Thursday, February 22 after he was seen distributing cash to families in riot-hit Haldwani in a video.

The Nanital police detained Salman after he shared a video giving away cash to families, in Bhanpoolpura, affected due to the riot. He was let go after questioning on the condition that he would join the questioning when summoned.

The Hyderabad NGO’s accounts, PAN card details, registration number and details of donors have been sought by the police. The police have also initiated action to cancel its registration.

In a video statement, the NGO worker and a familiar face in Hyderabad, Salman stated that it was the protocol of the police that he was detained for questioning for a short period. He also appreciated their efforts in bringing back peace into the riot-hit area.

“Police officials have been carrying out their duties diligently in Haldwani. The atmosphere is peaceful now and there is no fear among people,” said Salman.

At least five people were killed and over 300 injured in the violence that broke out in the Banbhoolpura area in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani city on February 8.

The violence erupted after several establishments, including a mosque and a madrasa, which were ‘illegally constructed’ on government land, were demolished in Banbhoolpura, enraging locals who then pelted stones at police personnel and media persons present there.