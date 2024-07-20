Watch: Hyderabad police continue vehicle checking in Old City

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police continue vehicle checking and night patrolling in the Old City of Hyderabad. Yesterday, the checking took place within the Tappachabutra Police Station limits.

The purpose behind the checking and patrolling is to monitor the movement of criminals and inebriated people causing nuisance on the roads.

The cops also try to curb people moving aimlessly late at night.

Late night vehicles checking by #HyderabadPolice in Tappachabutra ps limits in old city.#Hyderabad city police have continued night patrolling in the city to check the movement of #criminals and #inebriated people causing nuisance on the roads, advised not to move aimlessly in… pic.twitter.com/xjD20l9SZd — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 20, 2024

However, the police are being criticized for restricting the movement of residents at night.

Recently, a video of police using reprehensible language and hitting the public in the Old City of Hyderabad went viral on social media.

Complaint lodged against Mughalpura inspector for excesses and harassment of youth in old city. pic.twitter.com/aJf9mj0mAB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 16, 2024

In the video, he was seen thrashing pedestrians and commuters for staying outside their homes at night.