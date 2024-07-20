Watch: Hyderabad police continue vehicle checking in Old City

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police continue vehicle checking and night patrolling in the Old City of Hyderabad. Yesterday, the checking took place within the Tappachabutra Police Station limits.
The purpose behind the checking and patrolling is to monitor the movement of criminals and inebriated people causing nuisance on the roads.
The cops also try to curb people moving aimlessly late at night.
However, the police are being criticized for restricting the movement of residents at night.
Recently, a video of police using reprehensible language and hitting the public in the Old City of Hyderabad went viral on social media.
In the video, he was seen thrashing pedestrians and commuters for staying outside their homes at night.