Hyderabad police on Friday honoured the woman and her daughter who bravely fought with armed robbers who entered a house in Paigah Colony, Begumpet.

The mother and daughter who bravely resisted and drove away the attackers who broke into the house donning masks and helmets were honoured by #NorthZone #DCP Rohini Priyadarshi.@DCPNorthZone #Telangana #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Nib4ZehbTD — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) March 22, 2024

They were recognized by North Zone DCP Rohini Priyadarshi.

Earlier, the mother and daughter foiled the robbery attempt in their house. They not only raised an alarm but also fought with the robbers.

Salute to these two #Hyderabadi #BraveWomen, fights with armed #Robbers .



Two armed men entered a house in #Begumpet, #Hyderabad and threatened the occupants with pistol.

A woman and her daughter shouted for Help and fought with the robbers, but they fled away. @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/vTQNmreVCJ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 21, 2024

In the CCTV footage, the two women can be seen bravely fighting off the robbers, thwarting their robbery attempt.