Watch: Hyderabad resident uses drinking water to wash bike, fined Rs 1000

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) authorities have fined a local resident in Jubilee Hills for misusing drinking water supplied by the board.

The fine was imposed after HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy noticed water flowing onto the road while travelling along the Panjagutta to Jubilee Hills main road.

Suspecting a leak, he immediately ordered an investigation. It was subsequently discovered that the resident was washing his motorbike. On learning of this misuse of the drinking water supply, the Hyderabad water board MD expressed his displeasure and directed that a notice be issued to the individual, along with a fine of Rs 1,000.

Reddy warned residents against using the drinking water supply for other purposes.

“The water board purifies and supplies water from distant sources at great expense. Therefore, it is urged that the water be used strictly for drinking purposes and not wasted,” he stated.

With groundwater levels in the city already depleting, the demand for water tankers has risen in several areas. Authorities anticipate a potential water shortage in the coming months and have appealed to the Hyderabad residents to avoid wasting drinking water.

The Water Board currently supplies 550 MGD of water daily across 13.7 lakh water connections under the GHMC and ORR limits, incurring a cost of Rs 48 per kilolitre.

“If protected drinking water is misused for vehicle cleaning, gardening, or washing house premises, appropriate legal action will be taken,” Reddy warned.