Watch: Hyderabad traffic cop rescues kitten stranded at construction site

The feline had endured three days of being stranded, unable to find a way to safety

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of compassion, a traffic police constable in Hyderabad came to the rescue of a stranded kitten on Tuesday, August 29.

The helpless feline had been stranded on the iron bars of pillars at a construction site near KV School in Uppal Ring Road, where a corridor is being constructed. The feline had endured three days of being stranded, unable to find a way to safety.

Pandu, a traffic constable, who was on duty at the scene, extended came to the rescue of the distressed cat. With remarkable care and consideration, he safely brought the helpless creature down from its perilous perch.

This selfless act by Pandu touched hearts of many citizens who lauded him for the kind gesture.

