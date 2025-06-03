Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother, Ishaan Khatter, is having quite a moment both on-screen and off! The Homebound actor, who is currently winning praise for his performance in Netflix’s The Royals opposite Bhumi Pednekar, recently made waves at the Miss World 2025 grand finale with a fiery dance performance.

The glamorous event took place at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, on May 31, 2025, and Ishaan truly lit up the stage. Several clips of him grooving to Bruno Mars’ ‘Uptown Funk’ and pulling off a slick moonwalk have now gone viral on social media, with fans drawing comparisons between him and the global pop icon himself.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan dropped a video from his live act and captioned it, “Saturday night and we lit the spot, don’t believe me just watch – Miss World 2025 (part 1). Low quality video but high quality energy. Let’s go!”

His stage act included a power-packed mix of ‘Zingaat’ from his debut film Dhadak, Bruno Mars’ ‘Uptown Funk’, and BTS’ ‘Mic Drop’ and fans just couldn’t get enough!

Meanwhile, Ishaan continues to rise in the industry, with his film Homebound receiving a standing ovation at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.