Watch: Hyderabadi review of ‘The Archies’ will leave you in splits

Mumbai: Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘The Archies’ film has received a mixed reaction from the audience after it was released on Netflix. It arrived on December 7 and marks the debut of three-star kids of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan, the late actress Sridevi, film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

The film is the Indian version of the famous comic book. Set in 1960s India, the movie revolves around the lives of young students who have come together to save their green park, where they have spent their entire childhood and have thousands of memories.

As the film stars various star kids, it received mixed to negative reactions from audience and critics. Hyderabad’s popular content creator Zee Aly, who has ventured in reviewing the films too, shared her views about this Netflix film. As she usually reviews films by making a video in which she uses Hyderabadi slang, people find it interesting more than the film itself.

Zee Aly in a humorous way started the video by targetting the plot of the film. She blamed Zoya Akhtar for casting the kids of her friends in the movie. In the beginning she said, “Agar aap chahre ki koi insaan aap se zindagi bharke waaste rishta todna, toh usku saath mein bithake Netflix pai ‘The Archies’ dikha do…baigan bhi aap kay naam pai nai aata unhay fir. Zoya Akhtar apnay dostu ke aulaadon ke leleke aisi film banayi jis ku dekhnay kay baad waqaye mein ‘Zindagi Doabara Nahi Milegi’ waisa dikhra tha.”

Criticising the acting skills of the actors of the film , Aly said , ”Har Bollywood picture mein kisi na kisi ki maut hoti. Iss mein bhi huwi…Acting ki! ”. She added that one of her followers suggested that if someone’s children are not sleeping and perturbing them during nights, they should make their children watch ‘The Archies’ . She says, ”Ek nazreen bole ki aap ka pota agar nahi soota aur une tang karra toh yeh film dikha do.. 2 minute mein out ho jata.”

“Suhana aur Khushi ki performance Agastya kay honto sai zyada rukhe the ..bachay ka paas shakal hai, hunur hai magar ek vaseline ka dabba nai hai.. Baakhi ke bache ache the,” she said.

The social media influencer also criticised makers for using English language more often in the film despite it being the Hindi one. She says, “Itni angreezi toh lagaan film kay angrezaa nahi bole jitni yeh film mein boli gayi. ”

At the last, Zee Aly termed the film ”Stupid, senseless aur akhri sadeli”. She said , ”Yeh film se toh acha hai aapke deewar pai jo chipkali hai usku dekh lete betho ..usmein zyada maza aayinga. Khair mein toh yeh film dil pe pathar rakh ke dekhli taki aap looga nahi dekhna..”

What’s your take on The Archies? Do you agree with whatever Zee aly said? Share your thoughts with us in the comments sections below.