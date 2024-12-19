Watch: Hyderabadi Salim Pheku’s scene from latest Bollywood film

Hyderabad: Dakhani star Mast Ali, popularly known as Salim Pheku, has once again charmed audiences with his iconic Hyderabadi flair. The actor, who rose to fame with his unforgettable role in the cult classic The Angrez (2005), recently made his Bollywood debut in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and signature Hyderabadi dialect, Mast Ali’s role in the film has been widely appreciated by fans. A particular scene featuring Salim Pheku and Rajkummar Rao has gone viral on social media.

Salim Pheku’s Viral Scene

In the viral scene, Salim Pheku is hit by a cycle rickshaw and hilariously scolds the driver, saying, “Andha hai re haule, kaisa chalara?” The next scene involves Salim and Rajukummar’s conversation. The Hyderabadi actors hands Rajkummar his sunglasses, saying, “Kya dikhre ustad, maut daaldere.” This lighthearted moment continues with Rajkummar asking, “Aap Hyderabad se hai?” to which Salim responds in his trademark style, “Hao, Hyderabad Charminar se.”

The dialogue delivery, combined with Mast Ali’s authentic Hyderabadi charm, has struck a chord with viewers, who are now demanding to see more of him in Bollywood and Tollywood films.

Mast Ali had earlier teased fans with his Bollywood debut when he shared a photo in May 2024 alongside lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri from the movie set. He captioned the post, “On The Sets Of ‘VICKY VIDYA KA WOH WALA VIDEO’ Movie.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is a nostalgic comedy-drama set in the late 1990s. Combining humor with a dose of drama, it offers a fresh and entertaining cinematic experience. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.