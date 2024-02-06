Watch: Hyderabad’s Aramgarh to Zoo Park flyover works inspected

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose inspected the construction works of the long-awaited flyover from Zoo Park to Aramghar, Hyderabad. He was accompanied by Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen and others.

Despite the initial road-widening efforts by GHMC in the area to support the project, the construction of the flyover, originally targeted for completion by March 2023, is moving at a slow pace.

Inconvenience to commuters

Damaged roads at a narrow stretch in Shivrampally are causing inconvenience to commuters.

The ongoing construction has led to a damaged road, posing a threat to two-wheelers, with many losing balance while driving.

Though the completed flyover is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion and reduce travel time between Hyderabad’s Zoo Park and Aramghar, it is currently less than 70 percent finished.

Zoo Park to Aramghar – Second largest flyover in Hyderabad

As part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the flyover is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 636.80 crores. It spans 4.08 kilometers, supported by 119 pillars.

Once finished, it will become the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad, following PV Narasimha Rao Expressway connecting Mehdipatnam and Hyderabad Airport.

The flyover’s inauguration promises smoother traffic flow from Zoo Park, the old city to Hyderabad Airport. However, the construction progress is currently at a very slow pace.