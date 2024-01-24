Watch: Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium decked up for India vs England test match

Hyderabad: Ahead of the India vs England test match in Hyderabad, the Uppal Stadium has been decked up. The test is scheduled to kickstart on January 25.

The other four matches of the test series will be held in various Indian cities. The following is the schedule of the test series between India and England.

Date Match details Jan 25 – Jan29 First test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Feb 2 – Feb 6 Second test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Feb 15 – Feb 19 Third test at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot Feb 23 – Feb 27 Fourth test at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Mar 7 – Mar 11 Fifth test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

#Cricket Uppal Stadium is all decked up & ready to host the 1st Test Match of the series between 🇮🇳 India & 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England starting Thursday!



The new canopy & seating look great! 🤩



📽️ : @iamsaikanth pic.twitter.com/JRBKf4maYe — Hyderabad Mojo (@HyderabadMojo) January 23, 2024

India vs England match in Hyderabad

This is the first Test series for England after the ODI World Cup 2023. Their last Test match was against Australia in June 2023, where they tied the series 2-2.

Recently, the England Cricket Team arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad ahead of their five-match Test series against India.

The England Test squad for the matches against India includes Ben Stokes (Captain), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wicketkeeper), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, and Mark Wood.

Also Read Watch: England team arrive at Hyderabad airport ahead of test match at Uppal Stadium

KL Rahul will not play as wicketkeeper

On Tuesday, India head coach Rahul Dravid mentioned that batter KL Rahul will not keep wickets in the five-match Test series against England.

India will head into the first two Tests against England without star batter Virat Kohli, who requested to be withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons.

India’s squad for the first two Tests vs England includes Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), and Avesh Khan.

Uppal Stadium’s subpar seating conditions during ICC World Cup match

Although this time Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad has been decked up for the India vs England match, during the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia, netizens highlighted subpar seating conditions.

Uppal Stadium, officially known as the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, is owned and operated by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The stadium, spanning 15 acres of land, boasts a seating capacity of 39,200.