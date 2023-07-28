Watch: IAF chopper rescues 6 stranded in flood-hit Telangana

Hyderabad: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters from Air Force Station Hakimpet, Hyderabad and carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded atop a JCB in flood-stricken Nainpaka village that falls under Bhupalpalle district in Telangana.

#HADR



Despite the inclement weather, IAF rescue effort will continue unabated.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/OOXkOpapMG — TRACOMIAF_CMCC (@tracomiaf) July 27, 2023

About 300 families were reportedly evacuated in a joint effort by the district administration, NDRF, and the Army.

The rescue operation was yet another exemplary case of providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) emergency response to the civilian brethren.

On Thursday, two Indian Army helicopters joined the rescue operations after incessant rains lashed the state and rescued villagers caught in floodwaters in Moranchapalle hamlet in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

As per the instructions of state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, chief secretary Santhi Kumari ordered the dispatch of two Army helicopters to the area.

The decision was made after the CM KCR met with top authorities to discuss the flood situation. He instructed that helicopters be used for rescue missions.

As civilian helicopters couldn’t undertake the rescue operation due to bad weather conditions, the state government approached the Army to deploy its choppers to rescue the stranded people.

Villages in the state were submerged in flood water due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains while villagers were reported to have taken shelter on roof-tops and were waiting for help.

Water from a nearby overflowing stream entered the villages after which houses were under four-five feet of water. Residents climbed on the rooftops and trees to save themselves.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were sent to the affected village as part of the rescue operations.

Several districts in Telangana have been facing flash floods due to heavy rain since Wednesday.

Some places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Adilabad, Warangal and Jangaon districts recorded extremely heavy rainfall between 23.88 cm and 65 cm during the 24-hour period that ended 8 am on Thursday.

Laxmidevipeta at Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district received the highest rainfall of 64.98 cm. Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalapally recorded 61.65 cm of rainfall.

Chelpur in Jayashankar Bhupalapally received 47.58 cm. Regonda in the same district recorded a rainfall of 46.70 cm.

(With inputs from IANS)