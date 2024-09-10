Watch: IIT-Kanpur class turns comical after student tries to sneak in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is famously known for its rigorous academic environment and the immense pressure students face to excel. However, even in these high-pressure spaces, fun and laughter can still find a way in.

In one such instance, a video has emerged on the social media platform Instagram showing a student from IIT Kanpur trying to sneak into class, much to the amusement of his classmates.

The video shows the student stealthily sneaking in while the class is in progress. One of his classmates films the act while other students try to suppress their giggles.

As the student sneaks in, the unaware professor innocently asks to shut the door. The laughter becomes more intense.

“Did something else happen that I did not notice?” the confused professor asks, adding, “Somebody entered the room. Is it so?” This leads to a burst of laughter and giggles. The late student then decides to leave.

As the student leaves the class the room bursts into laughter once again and starts clapping.

The video was shared by an Instagram account ‘IIT Meme Cell’ and has gained more than 6K likes.

In a world where IIT students are typically seen battling academic stress, moments like these serve as a reminder that humour and camaraderie are just as much a part of campus life.



