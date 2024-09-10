Internet storms over memo denying workers leave for child’s sickness

Social media platform Reddit is fuming over an unnamed office memo posted on the notice board of a company directing employees not to take leaves due to their child’s illness. The notice was displayed on the subreddit r/antiwork, an online space where netizens share their work-related struggles.

“Attention all employees: Calling out because your child is sick is no longer a valid excuse to miss work and will now result in a write-up. We do not employ your children and as such their sickness is not an excuse for you to miss work. Go team!” read the memo.

The user who shared the photo of the memo wrote, “Where would you report this kind of behaviour?”

Netizens referred to the memo as a denial of work-life balance, stressing the need to take care of one’s child a basic right and responsibility of every parent.

One commenter humorously suggested, “Yeah, I think that line was actually telling the ‘team’ to leave the company as fast as possible. Dust that resume off folks.”

The discussions over the thread question the morality of the employers who ask the employees to remain high-spirited while denying their human rights.