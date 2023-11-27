Watch: In a 1st, AIMIM releases Telugu campaign song ‘Bahujanam’

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the first time in its history has released a promotional song ‘Bahujanam…’ as part of its efforts to attract Telugu-speaking voters, especially the Bahujans, in the state.

The Bahujan wing of the party is credited with coming up with this song.

The music video features footage of the party’s chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the MIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on the campaign trail and the lyrics go as follows: “Atu itunte kondaram.. kalisi unte Bahujanam, oke baatalona nadisthe brathuku maarutundi…(If we are scattered, we will be called ‘some’, but if we are together, we will be termed as Bahujans.. we all have to walk together in the same lane for lives to change.)”

The term ‘Bahujan’ refers to the combined population of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Muslims and minorities together.

The song goes on to sing laurels of all the efforts put up by the party in improving the lives of people in the state and declares that the AIMIM has strived to fulfill the dreams of Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who is credited with the political mobilisation and upliftment of the Bahujans.

The party is contesting from nine Assembly constituencies in the state, all of them in the city of Hyderabad.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting is scheduled for December 3.