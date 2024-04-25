Watch: Independent candidate from Hyderabad rides camel to file nomination

Hyderabad: An Independent candidate contesting Lok Sabha elections from the Hyderabad constituency in Telangana, gained attention across social media as he rode a camel to the nomination centre.

The video of the incident that surfaced on social media has gone viral. “Where are you filing your nomination from?” the candidate responded, “For MP from Charminar, of course.”

The individual chuckled and pointed out, “But it’s Hyderabad. How can it be Charminar?”

Continuing the conversation, He asked the candidate, “How many votes are you expecting to secure?” to which the candidate replied, “That’s in the hands of God.”

