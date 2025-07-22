Watch: Inside Qatar’s defence against Iran’s missile strike on Al Udeid base

Doha: Qatar’s Ministry of Defence has released a short documentary on Operation Breaking the Spears, a military response launched to counter a large-scale Iranian missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base on June 23.

The 14:14-minute video details how Qatari forces successfully intercepted 18 out of 19 ballistic missiles, in what is described as the most significant test of the country’s air defence systems to date.

The footage highlights the readiness of Qatari air, naval, and ground units following intelligence reports that indicated a likely Iranian attack on the strategic base. In response, the armed forces raised alert levels, deployed round-the-clock air patrols, and closed the nation’s airspace to safeguard civilian aviation.

The video shows the activation of missile defence systems in and around Al Udeid, capturing real-time footage of missiles being tracked and destroyed mid-air.

Captain Mohammed Robeiah Alkaabi, who appears in the video, said early warning systems and tight coordination between units were key to the operation’s success. “Protecting our skies was the top priority,” he said.

Post-strike response operations are also documented, showing specialised teams securing missile debris, evaluating impact zones, and testing for hazardous materials. A small fire was reported and contained within 20 minutes, with no chemical or radioactive threats detected.

Qatari officers called the mission a proud and defining moment, reflecting the military’s readiness to respond decisively to external threats.